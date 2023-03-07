Marshall Wace LLP Sells 142,277 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 599,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,277 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $22,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

