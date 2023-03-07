Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,350 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 84,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 754,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,101,000 after purchasing an additional 119,712 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 687,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 836,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 110,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $48.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

