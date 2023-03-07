Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Stories

