Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $117.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.77%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

