SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,484,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of SEI Investments worth $563,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 790.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 103.7% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 52,176 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Insider Activity

SEI Investments Price Performance

In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $2,388,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,813,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,432,469.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,502 shares of company stock worth $7,969,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.53.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Stories

