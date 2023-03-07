Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,695 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.