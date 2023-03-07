Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,117 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $267,294.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,036 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.