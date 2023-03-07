Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after buying an additional 5,739,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after buying an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.79.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.