Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth $1,169,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Edison International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 131,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 265.1% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 56,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 40,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 162.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Edison International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EIX opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.