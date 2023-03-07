First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 105,322 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,322 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $31,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

