Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE TSN opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.24 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

