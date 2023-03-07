Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 28th

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.273 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Perrigo has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Perrigo has a payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Perrigo Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

