ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 2,067 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 34.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in EVgo by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in EVgo by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth about $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

EVgo Price Performance

EVgo Profile

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $14.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81.

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

