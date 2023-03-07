Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 6,201 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 91.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $491,851.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,654.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,821 shares in the company, valued at $51,538,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $491,851.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,654.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,059. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $98.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

Featured Articles

