ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 19,753 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,753 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Patterson Companies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Further Reading

