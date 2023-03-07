Roth Capital Reiterates Neutral Rating for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SFM stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.