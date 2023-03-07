ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 977,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,184. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.