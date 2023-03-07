United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after buying an additional 1,689,850 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after purchasing an additional 654,164 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 310,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $141.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

