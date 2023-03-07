Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,929 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 550.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 502.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.11. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $3,985,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $3,985,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,827. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

UFP Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.