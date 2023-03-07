Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,929 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 550.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 502.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.11. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $3,985,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $3,985,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,827. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

UFP Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

