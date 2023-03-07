Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 565.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 19,520 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,062,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,768,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $145.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

