CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Datadog by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,471,596.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,144 shares of company stock valued at $31,558,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.31.

Shares of DDOG opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

