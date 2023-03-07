Evergreen Capital Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after acquiring an additional 421,342 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,191,000 after acquiring an additional 80,527 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 663.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 77,674 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth about $5,651,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $5,946,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $94.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.85 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $412,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FELE shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

