Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 44.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 52.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. Redburn Partners began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.44.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $119.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.03. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $253.74.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.