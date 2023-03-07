Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Stephens raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

