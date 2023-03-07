Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 26.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.39.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

