Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $235,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,245 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,629 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,463 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.90.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $132.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.30. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $138.43.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

