Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Unity Software by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,973 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unity Software Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on U. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Unity Software stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.