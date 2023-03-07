Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Unity Software by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Unity Software
In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,973 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Unity Software Stock Down 2.0 %
Unity Software stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Unity Software Company Profile
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unity Software (U)
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
- Cabot Boosting Production In Lithium Battery Chain For EV Market
- The Stock That Tripled in a Day…And May Not Be Done
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.