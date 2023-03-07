Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 1.6 %

TPX opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $553,406.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.