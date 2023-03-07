LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. LCI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $9.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

LCII opened at $111.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.46. LCI Industries has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $139.89.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 22.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 42.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCII. StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.14.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

