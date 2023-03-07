Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $284,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after buying an additional 875,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,214,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,211,000 after buying an additional 134,085 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,309,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,154,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $213.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

