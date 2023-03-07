The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.