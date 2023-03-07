Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,349 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Qualys by 0.5% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Qualys by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 237.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 68.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 29,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $121.30 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Qualys

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,049 shares of company stock worth $1,856,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also

