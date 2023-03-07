Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth $53,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

VTR opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

