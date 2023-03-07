Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Qorvo worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.08. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $133.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.57.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

