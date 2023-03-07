Ethic Inc. Buys 3,138 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 793.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $5,051,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,148.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 221,967 shares of company stock valued at $12,006,456. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DASH opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $130.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

