First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 20,024 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.37% of ShockWave Medical worth $37,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $191.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.48 and a 200-day moving average of $240.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SWAV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.22.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total transaction of $120,377.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,401.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total transaction of $754,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,619 shares in the company, valued at $12,181,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,401.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,643 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

