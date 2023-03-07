Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 527,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,321 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $41,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 39.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 271,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 77,153 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 64.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 227.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.92.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.6 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 16.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.