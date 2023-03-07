Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 13,000 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in NOW were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in NOW by 226.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of NOW by 79.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNOW. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.61.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

