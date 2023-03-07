Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,458,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,811 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $97,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

