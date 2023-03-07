ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.4 %

OGS opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

