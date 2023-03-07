Ethic Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,761,696,000 after purchasing an additional 288,009 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,005,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,579,000 after buying an additional 126,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,118,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,230,000 after buying an additional 1,367,929 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

