First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Eastman Chemical worth $38,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 108.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $40,768,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 374.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 330,402 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8,479.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 194,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,640,000 after buying an additional 192,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6,331.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 188,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 185,460 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average is $84.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.