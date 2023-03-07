Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,492 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 59.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Teleflex by 13.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $233.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $356.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.12 and a 200-day moving average of $229.47.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFX. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.69.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

