Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $101,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 32,849.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAP. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company.

BAP stock opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.21 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

