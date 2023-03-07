AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,941 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of AGCO worth $31,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AGCO by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.01 and its 200-day moving average is $124.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 over the last ninety days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

