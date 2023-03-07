Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,051,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.22% of Globe Life worth $603,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Globe Life by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Globe Life by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Globe Life by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 64,592 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Globe Life by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $120.73 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, insider Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,567,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 750,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,524,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, insider Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,567,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 750,863 shares in the company, valued at $90,524,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,573 shares of company stock worth $12,691,125. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

