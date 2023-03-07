Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,036 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $98,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $191.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 1.07. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $12,036,772.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,438,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,652,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,303 shares of company stock worth $30,307,250. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Paylocity Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.