GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,677,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,772 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

GDDY opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average is $76.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

