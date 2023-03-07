Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $205,000 Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $161,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 218.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.54%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

