Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $58,000 in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AptarGroup Trading Down 2.8 %

ATR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $116.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Featured Articles

